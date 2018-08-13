Person Found Pinned Underneath Rail Car Wheel: DPD

Dallas police responded to an incident involving an unidentified person found pinned underneath the wheel of a rail car early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 1 a.m. near the 600 block of Corinth Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness that claims he was in contact with the victim by radio all night while they worked.

The witness claimed the victim stopped responding on the radio, so he went to his location and found him undernearth the wheel.

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they pronounced the employee deceased.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.