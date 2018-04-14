Person Found Dead in Fire at Euless Restaurant

One person is dead after an early morning fire at a restaurant in Euless.

At about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Euless firefighters were called to a fire at Napoli's Italian Cafe in the 3000 block of West Euless Blvd.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building and on search and rescue they found a person dead inside the building. The person's identity has not been released.

Investigators are looking into the person's cause of death and the cause of the fire.

A firefighter was injured when there was a partial interior collapse. His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Fire departments from Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City and Fort Worth also responded to help with the fire.