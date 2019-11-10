Male Critically Wounded in Shooting: Fort Worth Police

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 10, 2019, to West 9th and Houston streets where they found an SUV, a male who had been shot in the upper part of his body and a disoriented female passenger.

One person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Fort Worth, police say.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to West 9th and Houston streets where they found an SUV, a male who had been shot in the upper part of his body and a disoriented female passenger.

Police were told the shooting may have occurred near the 3100 block of North Main Street, close to a location where two gunshots had been heard earlier.

Officers went to a location near North Main Street and found another male with unknown injuries to his head.

It was not clear whether the two incidents were related.

All three people were transported to a local hospital. The conditions of the male with a head injury and the female were not known, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.