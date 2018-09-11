A chase ended with an officer-involved shooting that left one person critically injured in White Settlement Tuesday, officials confirm. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The short chase apparently came to an end outside a home along the 600 block of Meadow Park Drive Tuesday and ended with police shooting one person.

Police have not yet said why the person was being pursued.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 they transported one person in critical condition to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

There were no reports of any injuries to police officers.

The Texas Rangers and Tarrant County Sheriff's Department are assisting in the investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.