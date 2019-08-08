Persistent Pup Gives Away Suspected Robber’s Hiding Place

Lufkin police say a 3-year-old dog is responsible for the arrest of a suspected robber August 7, 2019.

Police in Lufkin, which is located about 120 miles north of Houston, responded to a call of a robbery behind a supermarket Wednesday morning, Lufkin Police and Fire posted on Facebook.

Two men allegedly pushed a woman to the ground, stole her money and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and spotted Cooper, a 3-year-old Yorkie Schnauzer mix, hanging out near a wooded area, police say. The determined dog was wagging his tail and attempting to enter the brush.

Police inspected the area and found Christopher Huitt, 36, who the woman identified as the robber, police said. Huitt was also arrested for robbery less than one week ago. The other suspected robber has not been found.

Huitt informed police that Cooper is his neighbor’s dog and followed Huitt when he left his neighborhood on foot earlier that morning.

"We could tell from the dog's behavior that someone was in there," one officer said. "Without that dog's help, we never would have found the suspect."

Cooper was returned to his owner who got “quite a kick out of his escapades,” police say.