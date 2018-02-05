Permit Granted for First Texas Water Reservoir in 30 Years

In the coming months, the first new reservoir in 30 years in Texas will break ground in Fannin County. Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted a permit for construction on the Lower Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir, which has been planned for years. (Published 5 hours ago)

The $1.2 billion project will provide up to 108 million gallons of water a day for 80 communities.

“The population in this region is going to double in the next 50 years. They’re serving two million people in the district, so it’s definitely needed in that regard,” said Plano City Manager Bruce Glasscock.

Plano is one of 13 member cities of the North Texas Municipal Water District.

Right now, those communities get their water from Lake Texoma, Lake Chapman and Lake Lavon. For years, leaders have said the current supply won’t be enough to support the expected population boom.

By the year 2060, nearly ten percent of the water district’s demand is expected to be met by the new Lower Bois d’Arc Creek Reservoir.

Glasscock says it’s especially critical in a region that’s been no stranger to droughts. In fact, the driest 12 month period in Texas history happened just eight years ago.

“I think people suddenly woke up and realized that that commodity is valuable and it isn’t something that’s just going to be there all the time,” said Glasscock.

Construction’s expected to be complete by 2020.