People in Denton got to check out the new home for Armadillo Ale Works on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Co-founders Bobby Mullins and Yianni Arestis have been dreaming of opening up their own brewery in Denton for years.

“I think from the first time that Bobby and I walked in here, this is what we envisioned,” said Arestis.

The two started brewing their own beer in 2010. They spent years contract brewing in Deep Ellum and Grapevine before finally making their way back to Denton.

“I always thought this would do awesome in my hometown,” said Mullins.

The two have now transformed a warehouse in downtown Denton into a brewing facility where they can make and serve their own beer.

The facility will also feature Cryptozoology, a local coffee shop, in the tap room.

“I hope it becomes a place for the community to gather, and for friends and family to come hang out,” said Mullins.

June 1st will be the grand opening of the tap room.

Cryptozoology will serve coffee Monday-Saturday from 7am-2pm.

The brewery will extend its hours until 10pm once beer starts being served.