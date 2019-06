A group of people wearing mask opened fire Saturday evening on a car with a 2-year-old child inside, according to Dallas police.

Investigators say a man, woman and the child were all inside the car when the shooting happened. The woman was hit in the leg, but the man and child were not hurt.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Warren Avenue.

The woman was taken to Baylor Hospital in stable condition.

So far no arrest.