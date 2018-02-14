People Dump Their Ex's Stuff on Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, a dump truck was available for people to get rid of their ex's belongings. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

While many people are getting flooded with teddy bears and roses this Valentine’s Day, others need to de-clutter to make their hearts flutter.

In a parking lot in East Dallas, a dump truck was outside for people to drop off their ex’s stuff.

"We all have our romances and times we get these little things, and then the relationship goes away," said Carol Franzina, who was getting rid of an old teddy bear.

She was one of many people who gave away things to the Junk King on Wednesday.

People dropped off everything from clothes, stuffed animals, and sentimental wedding gifts.

But as memories and past romances were shoved away, room for new love formed.

"This is just something that reminds me of so many years ago, and I’m not that person anymore… now I won’t look at it and think of the old… I’ll think of the new," said Franzina.