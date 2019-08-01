People Are Falling in Love With This Dallas Mustached Puppy

A Dallas 5-week-old puppy is going viral for her unique look.

Salvador Dolly is capturing a lot of attention around the country thanks to her adorable mustache that makes her look a lot like Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Photo credit: Hearts & Bones Animal Rescue & The Associated Press

Dolly was one in a litter of 11 puppies cared for by Dallas Animal Services and eventually Hearts & Bones rescue group.

Currently, Dolly, her siblings and her mother are currently living with a foster family in Dallas. To donate to the puppies, click here.

The pups are now relaxing in a comfortable and safe home, while getting medical care and monitoring until the puppies are old enough to be weaned (they're still nursing). Hearts & Bones also has a location in New York City and will transport the puppies there in about a month.

Anyone interested in adopting Dolly, her litter mates or her mom, can apply here.