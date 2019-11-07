Peeping Tom Caught in the Act in Oak Cliff

An Oak Cliff homeowner is on edge after she says she caught a peeping tom in the act, Thursday, November 7, 2019.

An Oak Cliff homeowner says she has video proof of a repeat prowler outside her home.

But she says there's nothing she can do to stop him.

Edith Garcia's nightmare began when she woke up one night in September and saw someone looking in her bedroom window.

"It was very scary, just imagine, you know, you look out the window there's an eye looking at you," Garcia said.

Two nights later, she says it happened again. Then a week later, she says someone tried to break in.

She installed surveillance cameras. The first night, she says she caught the creeper in the act.

In the video, you can see him tip-toeing towards the window. He tries looking through it and eventually kneels down to peek through a peephole.

Garcia says she doesn't recognize the man.

"You don't know what to do you don't know what to react because you're fighting with a shadow," Garcia said.

Garcia says she sent a message to her city councilman and spoke to police.

"He was like if we catch them all we do is tell them to leave," she recalled.

As a tow truck driver who works odd hours, Garcia says she's worried about what might happen if she catches the creeper in the act.

She says she won't rest easy at night until he's caught.