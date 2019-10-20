Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run: Dallas Police

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run late Saturday night, Dallas police say.

A white Dodge Charger struck and killed the man about 11 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Central Expressway, near Youngblood Road, police said.

The driver of the Charger fled without rendering aid, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are attempting to locate anyone who witnessed the incident. No additional details were provided about the driver.