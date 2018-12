A pedestrian was killed while crossing Interstate 35E in West Dallas Saturday night.

According to police, a Mercedes struck a person in the southbound lanes before Commonwealth Drive at about 8:30 p.m.

The freeway was closed for about three hours as Dallas police and Dallas County Sheriff's deputies investigated. Irving police helped close a portion of nearby Texas 183.

No further details were available.

