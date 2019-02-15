A person was killed after being struck by several vehicles along Interstate 20 in southern Dallas County Friday morning, authorities say. (Published Feb. 15, 2019)

A person was killed after being struck by several vehicles along Interstate 20 in southern Dallas County Friday morning, authorities say.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to westbound I-20 at Bonnie View Road, where a pedestrian was struck by at least two vehicles, Dallas County Sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna said.

One driver told deputies she thought she had hit some debris, but wasn't immediately aware she'd hit a person because there was no light in that part of the freeway, Reyna said.

Reyna noted that all drivers and passengers had stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. No charges were expected to be filed, Reyna said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office was working to identify the deceased person.

The incident prompted investigators to close all westbound lanes of I-20 for several hours Friday morning. Check here for live traffic updates.