A pedestrian was struck and killed on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, closing the roadway for more than an hour.



The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at Mockingbird Lane when a man was hit trying to cross the freeway, police said.



The driver that struck the man stopped and cooperated with investigators. No charges are expected to be filed, according to police.



Northbound travel on Stemmons did not resume until close to midnight.

