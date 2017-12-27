Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck, Pinned Under DART Bus

A man has died after being struck by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in East Dallas late Tuesday night, officials say. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A man has died after being struck by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in East Dallas late Tuesday night, officials say.

A DART bus driver reported hearing a noise while making a turn at the intersection of Samuell Boulevard and Hannicut Road shortly before midnight, said Morgan Lyons, DART spokesperson. The driver then stopped the bus and found someone pinned underneath it, Lyons said.

Firefighters were seen using air bags to lift the front end of the bus to reach the man. He was taken to Baylor Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at about 1 a.m., authorities said.

The bus driver will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Lyons said.

