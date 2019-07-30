'Peaceful Demonstration' Planned in Response to Denton Incidents

A demonstration is planned for Tuesday night on the south lawn of the Denton County Courthouse, in response to a pair of incidents possibly involving white supremacists, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

A demonstration is planned for Tuesday night on the south lawn of the Denton County Courthouse, in response to a pair of incidents over the weekend.

In one, video is circulating on social media which shows a group of men shouting 'Reclaim America' while holding flags and flares outside a Denton rehearsal space.

"We really didn't know what was going on," said the woman who recorded the scene. She asked that her identity be withheld. "It kind of dawned on us that something was wrong."

About a dozen people were gathered outside Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. The woman said they were members of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"I feel like this was a call to arms," she said. "I feel terrible that this is happening in a community I'm directly involved with."

Later Saturday, Denton police responded to Harvest House, a beer garden and live music venue about a quarter mile away. An employee there was assaulted, after asking a group of men to leave. One of the men had multiple swastika tattoos.

Denton police have not made any arrests in the Harvest House assault. A spokesperson said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were related.

In response, a rally described as a "peaceful demonstration" was scheduled for Tuesday evening in downtown Denton. Catherine Giles organized the event, called 'Hate is not welcome in Denton County.'

"What inspired me are the growing incidences of hate," said Giles. "Either hate speech, or acts of hate."

Denton police said on social media that they'd have a presence at the rally, to ensure the safety of those attending. Giles says the demonstration will be a chance to condemn hateful speech -and to find solutions.

She's also calling on public officials to condemn last weekend's incidents.

"Silence and inaction will continue to increase it, allow it to increase," said Giles. "If we're not part of the solution, by our words and actions, through our silence and inactions we're part of the problem."