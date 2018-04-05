Pay Equity Study Results in Raises For Dozens of UNT Faculty

Pay equality has been a big issue lately, nationally and locally. One North Texas school is giving dozens of faculty pay raises – after studying what they make.
Eighty three University of North Texas faculty members received raises based on that study, which included a survey of faculty. It looked at key issues like experience, gender and race.
"Things like the survey do show an administration or any company that does something like this is trying to do the right thing," said Phyllis Slocum, a longtime media arts lecturer who oversees the school's student-run TV station.
Slocum is one of those to receive a pay adjustment. A longtime television news professional who's been at UNT since 2002, she prepares her students for the real world, a world which she believes is much different than when she first got into the business.
The school says the study did not show significant gaps in pay between women and their male counterparts. Instead, it looked ensure pay for UNT faculty is competitive with professors at other schools.
"As much with any business, you have to make sure you're competitive in the marketplace," said Jennifer Cowley, UNT provost. "For us, it was really trying to stay ahead of things."
Cowley says the goal is to keep talented faculty members from leaving for other jobs. Some pay adjustments took effect April 1. The rest will go into effect in September.