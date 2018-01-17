Pawn Shop Searches for Ring's Owner

The owner of a Fort Worth pawn shop is on the hunt for the rightful owner of a diamond ring he believes showed up in his store in the wrong hands. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

The owner of a Fort Worth pawn shop is on the hunt for the rightful owner of a diamond ring he believes showed up in his store in the wrong hands.

Michael Meyer of Purple Heart Pawn and Gun said it showed up Tuesday when some customers brought in a pair of wireless Apple earbuds along with the ring.

To make sure they worked, Meyer synced them to his phone. There on the screen, he saw they had been named "Lacy's earbuds." But when he asked who Lacy was, his customers told him they'd purchased the earbuds on Craigslist. He said that was his first red flag.

Then he and his manager took a look at the ring, which they were sure was a real diamond stone.

Developing Jury Handed Zoe Hastings Murder Case

“He said, 'Well how much do you want for the ring?' And the lady said $100. So we put two and two together that it’s probably a stolen ring for them to want just $100 for this ring that’s two to three carats,” said manager Patsy Martinez.

Martinez said the transaction was followed by a quick test verifying the stone was real. The seasoned pawn pros then estimated the ring featuring a heart shaped stone was valued closer to $20,000.

Now they're on a mission to find the rightful owner.

“I hope we will. She deserves this ring back," said Martinez.

They're asking that the owner bring proof of purchase, some form of identification and any information about the ring, like the size of the ring, to Purple Heart Pawn and Gun on McCart Avenue in Fort Worth.