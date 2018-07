Fort Worth police said an elderly pawn shop clerk is dead after a possible robbery at a business on Jacksboro Highway.

Police were called to the pawn shop on a shooting during a possible robbery Thursday at about 5:30 p.m.

The clerk had received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he later died.

A younger male possibly involved in the robbery was shot and killed at the scene.

Three other people fled in a minivan and police are still searching for them.