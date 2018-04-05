Paula Deen Opens Restaurant in North Texas

The "Queen of Southern Cuisine" has opened her first restaurant in Texas.

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen is located in Fairview at Fairview Town Center, which is approximately 30 north of Dallas, in Collin County.

Guests will enjoy family-style dining, sharing traditional southern foods, including Deen's famous southern fried chicken, spare ribs and mac and cheese. And, of course, there are many desserts to choose from, like Deen's Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. Check out the menu here.

The restaurant includes a 250-seat dining room and The Paula Deen Store. a large retail store where customers can buy items from Deen's home, kitchen and lifestyle collections.

Paula will celebrate the official grand opening with her fans and friends at her new Fairview location on Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21.

“I adore all of my fans in Texas, and bringing my Southern cooking to the Lone Star State is something I have dreamed about for years,” Deen said in a statement. “This is the perfect place to bring together family, friends, and great Southern food—three of my favorite things!”

Deen's current Family Kitchen locations are in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with a location planned soon for San Antonio.

For additional information about Paula’s schedule and “Cooking with Paula” at the Fairview location, click here.