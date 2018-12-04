Paul McCartney to Play at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Sir Paul McCartney is coming back to perform in North Texas.
The former Beatle will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Friday, June 14, 2019 as part of his "Freshen Up" tour.
“We are ecstatic to host Sir Paul McCartney at Globe Life Park in Arlington as part of his Freshen Up Tour“, Sean Decker, Texas Rangers SVP of Operations and Events said in a statement. “This will be a historic event that fans will remember for years to come as the venue approaches its final season as a Major League Baseball park."
McCartney and his band will play songs from the last 50 years of music, including dozens of his solo, Wings and Beatles tunes and his most recent album, "Egypt Station."
This is McCartney's only stop in Texas on this tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. central time.
American Express Card Members in Arlington can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.
FRESHEN UP Tour U.S. 2019
- May 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena
- May 27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- May 30 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- June 1 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- June 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- June 6 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
- June 8 - Green Bay WI - Lambeau Field
- June 11 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
- June 14 - Arlington - Globe Life Park
- June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena