Paul McCartney to Play at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Sir Paul McCartney is coming back to perform in North Texas.

The former Beatle will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Friday, June 14, 2019 as part of his "Freshen Up" tour.

“We are ecstatic to host Sir Paul McCartney at Globe Life Park in Arlington as part of his Freshen Up Tour“, Sean Decker, Texas Rangers SVP of Operations and Events said in a statement. “This will be a historic event that fans will remember for years to come as the venue approaches its final season as a Major League Baseball park."

McCartney and his band will play songs from the last 50 years of music, including dozens of his solo, Wings and Beatles tunes and his most recent album, "Egypt Station."

This is McCartney's only stop in Texas on this tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. central time.

American Express Card Members in Arlington can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

