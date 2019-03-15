Live video will appear in the player above. From time to time, the picture may turn black. This is normal and the picture should reappear.

After at least 49 people were killed at a mosque in New Zealand Friday, law enforcement is stepping up patrols at mosques in North Texas. No threats have been made, but departments are taking action in an abundance of caution.

The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to respond to the shooting.

As Friday morning services were underway at the Islamic Association of North Texas in Richardson, police patrol units and officers were present the parking lot. Plano police also said they will step up patrols out of an abundance of caution.

[DFW] Patrols Stepped Up at North Texas Mosques

After at least 49 people were killed at a mosque in New Zealand Friday, law enforcement is stepping up patrols at mosques in North Texas. No threats have been made, but departments are taking action in an abundance of caution. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The Islamic Association of North Texas released a statement:

"We're speechless after hearing of the acts of terror that unfolded recently in a New Zealand mosque, with many worshippers reported injured or deceased. We pray that Allah SWT (God) grants those who passed away His Rahma (mercy), and that He grants Sabr (patience) to the loved ones that survive them. Ameen.

People of peace around the world will stand united today. We will stand strong - firm in our conviction. We will stand together in solidarity. We will stand in unison against hate, violence, and xenophobia.

The security and well-being of our congregants is our utmost priority. We are monitoring the situation closely, and necessary arrangements are being made."