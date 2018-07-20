People have been rescued after being stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.



According to witnesses, The Joker ride stopped with riders still on it for approximately 25 minutes.

An employee of NBC 5 happened to be at the park when the incident happened.

She saw paramedics assisting riders who had been stuck on the ride. There's no word on anyone's



It's currently 103° in North Texas.

NBC DFW has reached out to Six Flags for comment, but haven't gotten a response yet.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.