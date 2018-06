Dallas police are investigating a crash early Saturday morning where a passenger died and the driver fled the scene.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Military Parkway for a crash involving a 2003 Gray Honda Accord. Police said the car appears to have overcorrected, lost control and slid into a fence.

A front seat passenger, identified as Michael Perez, 24, was killed in the crash.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, fled the scene.