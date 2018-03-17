***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 P.M. CDT FOR DFW TO THE SOUTH***

A stationary boundary and area of low pressure will help to create some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon through midnight tonight. The greatest threat for storms in DFW will be between 5 PM and 9 PM. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat, but a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Once the storms exit the area tonight, the rest of the night will be fairly quiet with the sky becoming mostly cloudy. It will remain mild tonight with temperatures dropping only into the lower 60s.

