Parts of North Texas Experiencing 911 Outages

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    According to the Fort Worth Police Department, people in parts of Northwest Fort Worth are unable to make 911 calls because of a network issue.

    Fort Worth police tweeted out at 11:09 a.m. alerting people to the problem. Police said the issue is affecting landlines only.

    AT&T is working on the fixing the issue but there there was no time frame when it would be resolved.

    Farmers Branch also tweeted out at 11:36 a.m. that residents with Spectrum phone service may have issues dialing 911 due to a reported nationwide outage.

    This comes one week after Keller and Southlake police reported dispatchers were having trouble receiving 911 calls from AT&T cellphone customers due to nationwide network service outage.

