Participants to Walk and Raise Funds to Fight Breast Cancer

Dallas/Fort Worth residents will walk 60 miles in three days in an effort to fight breast cancer.

The 2019 Susan G. Komen Dallas/Fort Worth 3-Day begins on Friday, Nov. 1 and ends Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Tostitos Championship Plaza at the Star in Frisco. Participants will walk through Frisco, Plano, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, McKinney, and Dallas.

Walkers have raised over $2,300 each and trained for months. Since 2005, the Dallas/Fort Worth 3-Day has raised $66 million in the fight to end breast cancer.

The event is meant to honor those currently battling breast cancer, those who have died due to the disease, and future generations.

