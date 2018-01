A Parker County resident has claimed a $5.5 million jackpot prize for a December Lottery drawing, officials say.

The winner, a resident of Poolville, selected the cash value option and will receive $3,877,581.51.

The ticket had all six winning numbers: 5-10-16-22-26-46.



Peaster Grocery and Grill, on Farm-to-Market Road 920, in Weatherford, is eligible for a $55,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The claimant wished to remain anonymous.