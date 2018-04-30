Parker County Mother Sentenced to 20 Years for Kids' Deaths - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County Mother Sentenced to 20 Years for Kids' Deaths

    A Parker County mother has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after leaving her two children inside a car on a 100-degree day, Monday, April 30, 2018.

    A Parker County mother has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after leaving her two children inside a car on a 100-degree day.

    A jury convicted Cynthia Randolph on Monday and sentenced her to two 20-year-sentences behind bars, one for each child. 

    Investigators said Randolph left her 2-year-old girl and 16-month-old boy in a hot car as punishment while she smoked pot and took a nap.

    The jury took about an hour and a half to give Randolph the maximum penalty for reckless injury to a child.

    Both sentences will run concurrently.

    You can read more about the story from our media partners at KRLD Radio by clicking here.

