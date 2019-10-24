The Parker County Special Crimes Unit made multiple arrests in a drug trafficking case with the help of local and federal agencies.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the investigation was initiated by a tip from a concerned citizen.

"This case initially began from an anonymous tip about drug activity and distribution," Sheriff Fowler said.

Investigators responded to a residence in the 100 block of Granny B in Millsap, which was used to traffic methamphetamine.

Investigators later observed a vehicle from the home in Millsap while investigating in Willow Park. They identified the driver as Melinda Lanell Smith, 41.

Smith was arrested at a traffic stop after investigators and deputies discovered she had 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information. Smith was also arrested on a warrant out of Erath County for possession of a controlled substance.

As the investigation continued, Special Crimes Unit investigators were led to Darrell Dewayne Wise, 55, who lived at the Millsap address. He had been trafficking methamphetamine throughout the Metroplex.

While conducting surveillance at a residence in the 4800 block of Marshall Street in Forrest Hill, investigators found that the suspects were transporting methamphetamine from Tarrant County to Parker and Palo Pinto Counties. They attempted to arrest Wise during a traffic stop, but he fled the scene.

Deputies chased Wise until he crashed in the 6900 block of Baker Road, off of Highway 51 South. He then fled into a wooded area on foot.

Wise was known to carry a weapon and was considered dangerous with an active warrant out of Tarrant County for possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators and deputies contacted Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Weatherford Police K-9 unit to assist in the search for Wise. Wise was located 45 minutes later, hiding in a ravine less than 100 yards from the crash. Police say Wise was armed at the time.

Wise was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation, leading investigators to the Forrest Hill address where a search warrant was conducted Wednesday.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized more than $17,000 from what is believed to be illegal drug profit. They also found 7 ounces of methamphetamine, which investigators say had a street value of approximately $9,500.

The main drug distributor in the illegal operation was identified as Karen Frances Ivey, 58. She was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was taken into federal custody.

Two additional suspects were also arrested during the search warrant. Lauren Elizabeth Milazzo, 31, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Chad Dewayne Mosley, 43, was placed on a DEA hold. They were taken into federal custody where they remained Thursday.

"This investigation is a classic example of a positive outcome by utilizing outside agency resources," Sheriff Fowler said. "We are grateful for the assistance of these law enforcement agencies in removing the drugs from our community and apprehending the suspects involved. This case has now been turned over to the DEA and FBI, who will continue the investigation on a federal level."