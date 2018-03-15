Parker County Honors Hall of Fame Cowboy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County Honors Hall of Fame Cowboy

By Deborah Ferguson

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    A legendary cowboy is receiving big honors Thursday in Parker County.

    J.W. Stoker performed as a stunt rider for Roy Rogers and is in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame. His career as a trick rider and trick roper stretched over seven decades.

    Stoker, 90, lives in Weatherford, and Mayor Craig Swancy proclaimed Thursday, March 15, as J.W. Stoker Day.

    The Parker County Committee on Aging, Inc. was set to honor Stoker at a special luncheon to mark the occasion. 

