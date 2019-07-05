Parker Co. Farmers Credit Recent Rainfall for Bountiful Peach Harvest

Drought conditions last year threatened the crops of peach farmers in Parker County but this year's rainfall is to credit for producing one of the best harvests in recent years. (Published 25 minutes ago)

This year's recent rainfall in North Texas is good news for peach farmers in Parker County.

Dry weather conditions last year threatened their crop but that's not the case this year. Farmers said they are picking some of the freshest peaches they've seen in years in time for the annual Parker County Peach Festival next weekend.

Gary Hutton and his family have been growing peaches for over 39-years. He said customers come from as far away as El Paso to find the perfect peach.

"Well, everybody loves them. It's a big deal when everybody wants them. They're looking for peaches. We try to make them happy and grow as many as we can." said Gary Hutton, Parker Co. peach farmer.

96-year-old Loweda Wood of Aledo picked peaches in Parker County when she was just a little girl.

"I picked them for 10 cents a bushel," said Loweda Wood.

Now she said she wouldn't miss a peach season.

"It draws me, yes, it does. We come over here every year to get the peaches. It's just a must that we get Hutton peaches." said Wood.

All year long farmers prepare for the annual Parker County Peach Festival. Recent rainfall in North Texas has this year's crop producing some of the sweetest peaches in years.

"Last year was super dry so it really hurt last year. This year's been a little easier because you didn't have to do the watering - mother nature did it for us, so that helps." said Hutton.

This week it's all about patience…as farmers wait pick the peaches at the perfect time.

"It's got a good flavor. Is still a little firm so it just needs a day or two and it will be just right." said Hutton.

Hutton Farms peaches are also on sale in Fort Worth at the Ridgmar Farmers Market. They sell fresh peaches, peach tea and peach lemonade.