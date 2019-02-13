Bond Set for Parents in Child Abuse Case in Wise County

The parents charged in connection with a horrific child abuse case in Wise County were arraigned Wednesday morning. (Published 3 hours ago)

The parents charged in a horrific child abuse case in Wise County had their bonds set Wednesday morning.

Paige Harkings and Andrew Fabila, both 24, each face four counts of child endangerment. Harkings also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

Andrew Joseph Fabila, mugshot.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Paige Harkings, mugshot

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Bond has been set at $15,000 each for each charge; Fabila is being held on $60,000 bond and Harkings is being held on $75,000 bond.

Wise County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning discovered four young children in a "state of neglect," apparently malnourished and covered in feces and urine, living in an outbuilding in rural Wise County.

Two of the children, deputies said, were being held inside a small, locked dog kennel. Deputies made the discovery after hearing the voices of children coming from the makeshift living space inside the outbuilding.

Investigators said the children, ages 5, 4, 3 and 1, all share the same mother and that Fabila is the father to only one of them.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin on Tuesday said when deputies found them, all of the children were hungry and thirsty and that "there was plenty of food inside the barn but the refrigerator and the cabinets had been locked so the kids could not get in to get food."

Deputies gave food and water to all of the children, all of whom were believed to be small for their ages and malnourished. They were then taken to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth for examinations.

Fabila was treated at the Wise Regional Hospital in Decatur and then joined Harkings at the Wise County Jail where they were each booked on four counts of child endangerment. Harkings was also charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for the lacerations on Fabila's face.

Child Protective Services confirmed to NBC 5 they have had previous contact with the parents at a different address and that they're investigating this latest incident. CPS said Tuesday afternoon that the children were being released from the hospital and will be placed into foster care.