Parents of Child With Autism, Who Was Handcuffed at School, Get Second Chance in Court - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Published 55 minutes ago

    The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Autism, who was handcuffed by a school resource officer, are getting a second chance in court.

    Their lawsuit against the city of Southlake, the police department and the officer is being sent back to the District Court where it was initially dismissed.

    Chad and Martha Wilson say their son's civil rights were violated during an incident at Carroll Elementary School in 2014.

    Records show the boy was handcuffed after he got upset and tried to hit the principal with a jump rope.

    Police fired the officer involved after an internal investigation.

