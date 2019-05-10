Parents Swarm Garland Middle School After Report of Threat

An NBC 5 viewer who wished to remain anonymous shared this photo of parents waiting outside O'Banion Middle School to pick up their children.

Dozens of parents showed up at Garland's O'Banion Elementary School after rumors of a threat against the campus began circulating.

Officials with the Garland ISD told NBC 5 Friday afternoon that there have been no substantiated or credible threats made against the campus.

"There was a report of threat at O’Banion by students who said they heard something from a friend about a threat," the district said in a statement to NBC 5. "We take every report seriously.

We do have added security and resource officers there in an abundance of caution."

The district said the school continues to operate on a normal schedule and that Garland police investigated the threat and found nothing to substantiate the report.

Garland police confirmed to NBC 5 that they are searching for the source of the alleged threat and aren't sure if it was initially made online or verbally.

As of this writing, it's not clear how many parents, if any, actually pulled their children out of class Friday.

The district confirmed parents had pulled their children out of the school Friday, but they didn't say how many.