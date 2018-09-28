A group of parents in Roanoke are rallying behind "Miss Sharon," a school crossing guard who had a brush with death. (Published 2 hours ago)

Some people make the world a brighter place. In Roanoke, those who know her say “Miss Sharon” -- is that person.

That’s why parents of Cox Elementary School are rallying around the school crossing guard.

Sharon Sams Chandler arrives near the school before sunrise each day. Twice a day, she ushers students across the streets, to and from school, keeping them safe.

Dressed in costumes and colourful garb, she also offers kids words of encouragement.

“This is her every day,” said parent Vicky Bennett. “It leaves an impression on you."

Parents marvel at Miss Sharon’s positivity, even in the face of darkness.

Earlier this month, lightning struck near where she was standing. Though the jolt left her with serious burns on her foot, she didn’t miss a day of work.

“Every day's a blessing,” she said. “With all the things I've been through, I'm a walking talking miracle."

“There's not many people in life that look at the positive in everything, and that's Sharon,” said Bennett.

The lightning strike happened during a time when Miss Sharon was having other problems – with her car. The power steering went and the air conditioning stopped working.

That’s when Bennett and other parents stepped up.

“She’s so positive, that even with her car she couldn’t see the negative in that,” she said. “And I felt like we could do something."

That something only took one day. The parents of Cox Elementary School raised over $3,800 to help Miss Sharon with her car repairs. In a video taken by parents when they told her of their efforts, she breaks down – overwhelmed by their gesture.

“When people think there's no love and hope in this world, something like this happens,” said Sharon. “And you realize how much love there is, and it's amazing."

An amazing gesture – for an amazing woman.

“Y'all are my family,” she told parents. “I don't care if I get hit by lightning again. I'll still be out here."

