Parents Provide Feedback at Fort Worth ISD Meeting

Friday is the last day of school for students in Fort Worth ISD, but the district is already looking at ways to improve schools next year.

Dozens of parents offered feedback at a community meeting at Dunbar High School on Wednesday night.

Topics ranged from adding African-American studies to the curriculum, to improving parent involvement, to reducing the number of suspensions among female African-American students.

"When we leave this meeting nothing will change," Lavencia Singleton, one of the parents in attendance said. "Nothing will change, not unless people come out actually demand and hold them accountable."

District officials said the meeting was used to share helpful information with parents, but added it was primarily a chance to listen.