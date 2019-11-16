Parents Back in Classroom for Dallas ISD's 'Fam Jam' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents Back in Classroom for Dallas ISD's 'Fam Jam'

The event took place Saturday at Dallas ISD's Spruce High School

By Yona Gavino

Published 35 minutes ago

    Over 100 parents were back in school Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 for a workshop to help set their children up for success at Spruce High School in Dallas, Texas.

    Over 100 parents were back in school Saturday for a workshop to help set their children up for success.

    Spruce High School in Pleasant Grove hosted Dallas ISD's "Fam Jam."

    The free event was a partnership between Dallas ISD schools and students' families.

    Parents like Jonathan Morrison attended some of the workshops.

    Topics ranged from bullying prevention and discipline to parent and school safety.

    It's a concern for Morrison, in light of the recent school shooting in California.

    "School safety is another concern for me, especially with the times we're in," he said. "So I'm curious to learn what information will be shared in that workshop."

    For students, there were fun activities and giveaways.

    "I'm excited and happy and energized because I'm learning new things," student Cotoria Fuller said.

    School officials said parents were welcome to suggest topics they'd like to learn about in the future.

