Parents Angered by Urban Outfitters Selling Boy Scout Shirts

One shirt featured on the Urban Outfitters website was from Troop 928, of Southlake, Texas. (Published May 25, 2018)

A group of North Texas parents are furious after finding their iconic Boy Scout shirts and insignia sold online to young adults by the popular clothing store Urban Outfitters.

The sale became especially troubling to North Texas parents when they noticed the official Longhorn Council patch on one of the marketed shirts. The Longhorn Council is based in Hurst and stretches through Tarrant, Denton, Parker and Johnson counties.

The shirt featured on the Urban Outfitters website was from Troop 928 out of Southlake.

Parental concerns included the presentation of the shirts with some tied up around the waist of the model. There was also concern about the use of a cub scout shirt, which is meant for children in first through fifth grade.

Along with the North Texas patch, there were also patches from councils in Illinois and Missouri.

Boy Scouts of America issued the following statement:

“It is important to note that this retailer is not an authorized distributor and their promotion of this item is not authorized by the Boy Scouts of America.”

Urban Outfitters issued the following statement:

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. These patched button-down scout shirts were obtained through a bulk purchase for our Urban Renewal Vintage and Remade program, which sources vintage products for our customers and gives them a new life. We are reviewing our limited inventory, and we will immediately pull any non-vintage pieces from our stores and website.”

As of Friday morning, the shirt with the Longhorn Council patch was taken off the website, but the other shirts remained.