Parent, Student-Athlete Arrested in Soccer Field Brawl

A parent and a student-athlete have been arrested after a fight at a soccer match between two schools in the Lewisville Independent School District.

A video posted on Twitter by Ben Rogers of 105.3 The Fan shows the fight at the match between Lewisville High School and Hebron High School on Friday. The video shows an adult entering the field and hitting what appears to be a student-athlete.

Carrollton police confirm Diego Hernandez, an 18-year-old student-athlete from Hebron High School and Daniel Aguilar Pierce, a 43-year-old parent for a player from Lewisville High School, were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. As of midday Saturday, both were no longer listed in custody by the Carrollton Police Department. Police said witness and video accounts resulted in the arrests of the two men. Hernandez was arrested for assaulting a 18-year-old Lewisville soccer player. Pierce was arrested for assaulting Hernandez.

The schools are both part of the Lewisville Independent School District, which release a statement Saturday saying:

The actions of both the student athletes and adults involved in the altercation are clearly unacceptable and do not meet the expectations we have for how our athletes or fans conduct themselves. Both district and police officials are investigating the situation to determine the appropriate course of action from here, including disciplinary and possible legal consequences for those involved.