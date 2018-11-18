Parade of Lights Draws Thousands in Fort Worth

A dramatic drop in temperatures on Sunday didn't deter thousands of spectators who packed into Downtown Fort Worth for the annual Parade of Lights.

"Really cold, but we are out here," said Rosa Ramirez, as she held her 2-year-old granddaughter. "We got our blankets."

The weather for the parade was significantly cooler on Sunday than it was on Saturday. A cold front dropped temperatures by about 25 degrees.

"We just make sure they have their gloves, jackets, beanies," said Moises Ramirez, who came with his family, which included three toddlers.

Holiday floats, horse-drawn carriages and marching bands made their way down the one and half mile parade route through Downtown Fort Worth as families along the route waved and danced to music.

"Everybody's happy, having a good time," said Brandon Lewis, who attended the parade for the first time with his wife and 2-year-old son.

"I'm hoping he gets tired out," Lewis laughed.

The 36th annual parade's theme was "Through the Eyes of a Child" to commemorate Cook Children's centennial. Four patients and their families were named as the parade's grand marshals.

Vicki Nees and her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, practiced their wave just before the parade stepped off.

"She has been fighting cancer for the last five years, and that includes a relapse," Nees said.

She said she hoped parade-goers recognized the bravery of the kids.

"To know what all these kids go through, just the life changing things they do at the hospital," Nees said.