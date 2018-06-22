Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of the legendary North Texas heavy metal band Pantera, is dead at the age of 54, according to a post published on the band's official Facebook page late Friday night.

No further details of Paul's cause of death have been released and the family has requested privacy.

Vinnie Paul Abbott, a longtime resident of Arlington, recently celebrated his 54th birthday in March.

Along with his brother "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, Paul co-created Pantera in 1981. The heavy metal band would go on to release nine albums and earn four Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance before splitting up.

In 2003, Paul and his brother co-formed another North Texas-based band -- Damageplan. Tragically, during a concert in Columbus, Ohio in December 2004, Paul's brother "Dimebag" Abbott was gunned down while performing at a club. Three others died in the shooting.