A Palmer Police Officer is recovering after being shot at during a traffic stop.

The Ellis County Public Information Officer says the officer was conducting a traffic stop along I-45 in Palmer Saturday afternoon. That's when the person he was trying to stop pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officer.

The officer was grazed by the bullet, but is expected to be okay.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now handling the investigation.