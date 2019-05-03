Palladium Red Bird: Luxury Living Coming to Southern Dallas by 2021

A luxury mixed-use development is coming to the Red Bird area. Project developers announced the plans Friday.

The official groundbreaking won't take place until late this summer, but in July, crews plan to knock down 100,000 square feet of Southwest Center Mall.

Thomas Huth, President & CEO of Palladium USA, addressed an Oak Cliff crowd, eager to hear specifics.

"Welcome to the grand announcement of Palladium Red Bird," Huth said.

After years of dreaming, a luxury live-work-play-shop development is headed to the southern sector.

"This is about this community coming together. It's about the citizens saying we deserve something better," said Council member Tennell Atkins, District 8.

The first sign of progress is the new Starbucks that opened last fall. Soon, the old mall will be torn down to make way for the bold vision -- four-story structured parking, a 125-room hotel, 300 high-end apartments with an affordable housing component and an emphasis on walkability and safety. According to Atkins, Palladium Red Bird could bring 1,000 jobs and a better way of life for some employees.

"They can have a dignified first-class home and walk to work, said Peter Brodsky, the developer.

It's a $60 million project meant to bring hope to an area that has often felt forgotten.

"I think we were overlooked and maybe for the wrong reasons," said Marilyn Armstrong, a Red Bird resident.

Across Camp Wisdom Road, Sankofa Kitchen serves up healthy comfort food. Owner Damond Fields moved home three years ago. He hopes the project cooks up more business.

"They saying it's coming, so we're gonna sit back and reap the benefits hopefully," he said.

But like many, he's cautiously optimistic.

"I'm excited, but I'm waiting to see something," Fields said.

"You'd like to see just a little bit more progress because it's been a long time," Armstrong said.

Armstrong, a 40-year resident, said she's lost confidence before. She's holding out hope that this time is different.

"We have the A-team here, this is gonna happen," Huth said.

As for the timeline, Brodsky said people will be living in the luxury apartments by 2021. Five years from now, he expects it to be a thriving, functioning mixed-use community.