Pair Arrested In Wise County With 677 Pounds Of Marijuana

A man and woman traveling from California were arrested Sunday in Wise County after being caught with more than $2 million dollars in marijuana, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the couple's motor home swerving across the center and shoulder stripes along Texas 114 near U.S. 287 in Rhome.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop around 4:00 p.m. and discovered the marijuana inside, said Akin.

Deputies recovered 677 pounds of pot, worth about $2.3 million, Akin said.

David Kwan, 59, and Cuixin Chen, 45, of Gardena, California were arrested and booked into the Wise County Jail.

They are being held on a marijuana possession charge and their bail has been set at $35,000 each.

Their relationship to each other was not available. The pair told officials they were traveling to Dallas, Akin said.

"I would strongly suspect it was illegally obtained in California and certainly illegally transported to ... Texas," he said.

Samples of the marijuana will be sent to a lab for analysis and the rest will be kept in Wise County until an order is given to destroy it.