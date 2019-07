Live video of NBC 5 Today will appear in the player above.

All northbound lanes of Texas 260 were closed in Euless Friday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The crash happened underneath the Glade Road Bridge before 4:30 a.m. The wreck was blocking all northbound traffic, leading to reported delays of up to one hour.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

There is no word on when the freeway will be reopened.

