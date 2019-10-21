Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.
Storms ripped through North Texas Sunday night, with high winds, lightning, heavy rain and a tornado causing road closures and damage to buildings. Thousands have been left without power across Dallas County, Collin County, Denton County, Ellis County and Tarrant County.
Road closures will impact drivers across North Texas as emergency services work to clear and repair roadways. Commuters are being urged to avoid areas affected by the overnight storms.
Dallas
According to the City of Dallas, there are approximately 35 traffic signals with no communication. Emergency crews are responding for repairs. Residents should call 3-1-1 to report downed traffic lights.
The Dallas North Tollway northbound exit ramp to Royal Lane was blocked due to storm damage and subsequently closed for storm clean up at about 6:00 a.m. The tollway is backed up to Lemmon Avenue.
Delays were reported on Interstate 35 East in northbound lanes due to structural damage and debris. Signal light malfunctions, downed power lines, and power outages were also reported in the area.
Walnut Hill Lane is closed at Harry Hines Boulevard due to extensive tornado damage. Harry Hines Boulevard is also closed at this intersection.
According to the City of Dallas, further street closures in North-Central Dallas include:
- Hillcrest Road/Walnut Hill Lane
- Hillcrest Road/Royal Lane
- No Westbound Royal Lane at St. Michaels Drive
- No Northbound St. Michaels Drive at Royal Lane
- Preston Road/Royal Lane
According to the City of Dallas, further street closures in Northwest Dallas include:
- Marsh Lane/Walnut Hill Lane
- Harry Hines Boulevard/Manana Drive
- Denton Drive/Lombardy Lane
- Walnut Hill Lane/Monroe Drive
- Harry Hines Boulevard/Freewood Drive
- Walnut Hill Lane/Webb Chapel Road
- Walnut Hill Lane/Midway Road
- Shady Trail/Andjon Drive
- Walnut Hill Lane/Marsh Lane
- Walnut Hill Lane/Woodleigh Drive
- Preston Road/Norway Road
- Shady Trail/Southwell Road
- Webb Chapel Road/Kinkaid Drive
- Marsh Lane/Woodleigh Drive
- Walnut Hill Lane/Shady Trail
- Harry Hines Boulevard/Brenner Drive
Richardson
According to the City of Richardson, emergency service workers responded to multiple reports of damage located primarily in the south-central part of the city. First responders reported multiple downed trees and damaged buildings with debris blocking roads.
First responders assessed the damage and conducted search and rescue activities. Road crews worked to clear blocked roadways and repair downed traffic lights.
Major roads currently closed and under repair are:
- Centennial Blvd. between Bowser Rd. and Grove Rd.
- Abrams Rd. between Buckingham Rd. and Park Bend Dr.
- Bowser Rd. between Centennial Blvd. and Buckingham Rd.
- Coit Rd. at Spring Valley Rd (open but treated as a 4-way stop)
Irving
High water blocked part of SH 183 westbound near Valley View around 7:40 a.m. Delays were reported past SH 161. The incident was cleared by 9 a.m.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest developments.