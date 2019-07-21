Overnight Roadwork to Impact Drivers Across North Texas

Overnight and midday lane closures will impact drivers across North Texas starting Sunday night.

Construction on and around Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, the Dallas North Tollway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Plano and Frisco will begin Sunday and run until Friday -- and in one case through Aug. 2.

Interstate 30

Multiple left lanes will be closed for bridge work in Fort Worth starting at 9 p.m. Monday on the eastbound side of I-30 between Summit Avenue and Interstate 35W. The construction is expected to end Tuesday at 6 a.m, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The same project will affect the westbound lanes of I-30 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, TxDOT says.

Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the two right lanes on the eastbound side of I-30 will be closed from Summit Avenue to I-35W, while the right lane on the westbound side of that stretch of road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Dallas North Tollway

Overnight closures on the Dallas North Tollway will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday night. The road work will impact the stretch of the tollway from Interstate 35E to Harvest Hill Road and through Friday, the NTTA says.

Various lanes will be closed, but one lane will stay open in each direction, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority. Only one entrance and one exit ramp in each direction will be closed simultaneously.

The ramp connecting southbound traffic on the Dallas North Tollway to the southbound side of I-35E will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the NTTA says. Drivers will be directed to exit at Oak Lawn Avenue to get to from the Dallas North Tollway to I-35E.

Sam Rayburn Tollway

All lanes of Preston Road will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until Aug. 2 between the northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 121, which serves as the Sam Rayburn Tollway service road, the NTTA says.

The eastbound to westbound U-turn lane will also be closed.

The construction is to add a fourth lane in each direction on the Sam Rayburn Tollway from U.S. Highway 75 to Denton Tap Road.

