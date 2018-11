Firefighters in Euless were busy Tuesday morning battling two fires at two separate locations. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Firefighters in Euless were busy Tuesday morning battling two fires at two separate locations.

A fire started just before 2 a.m. this morning at the Oakwood Crest Apartments on Martha Street. The flames went through the roof. Four apartment units have fire or water damage. No injuries were reported.

At about midnight, seven people were able to get out of a separate fire that happened in the 500 block of Slaughter Lane. No injuries were reported.

The causes of each fire have not been determined.